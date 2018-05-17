17 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Groups Donate Mosquito Nets, Anti-Malaria Drug to Community

By Ayodeji Ake

To commemorate the 2018 World Malaria Day, Itel Mobile in partnership with Mophet Pharmacy has distributed mosquito nets to children and mothers in Isele Akoka community of Lagos State.

The Itel 'Always On' initiative, which is part of its corporate social responsibility action plan and commitment towards giving back to communities within its coverage area, also saw residents of the community receive free medical tests and anti-malaria drugs as part of measures to join the global fight against malaria.

Speaking on the event, the Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, explained that as a company committed to social responsibility, the WMD provides an opportunity for them to provide support in fighting malaria and contributing its quota to ensuring a relatively healthier society.

"In line with this year's theme, we are working to bridge the gap in malaria prevention in riverine communities and that is why we decided to partner with Mopheth to sensitise the community on malaria prevention with the distribution of over 1,500 treated mosquito nets and also provided free medical tests and treatment to members of communities most prone to the disease."

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Isele Akoka shanty, Retail Manager, Mopheth Pharmacy, Remi Oreagba, said the good health of a nation is predicated on the good health of children and mothers who take care of the home front, saying, "When malaria haunts the mother, the nation is haunted."

She urged the beneficiaries to clean up their environment and use insecticide treated mosquito nets as required when going to bed to help reduce the spread of malaria, which she said remains a killer disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Baale of Isele Akoko, Oluwasegun Aroyewun, who commended the initiative, called on vulnerable groups in communities, such as pregnant women and nursing mothers, to attend medical intervention centres.

