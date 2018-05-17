Lesotho Government Announces Start of State Reform

Maseru — Lesotho's Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane has announced the formal start of the reform process recommended by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to overcome the political crisis that the country faces.

Speaking to Parliament on Monday, in an extraordinary session, Thomas Thabane traced the country's record from independence in 1966 to the present days.

He stressed that the country has faced several challenges in the last 52 years, underlining the lack of political stability, security and poor administration of justice.

He added to this list what he considered constitutional inadequacies and poor provision of public services.

As a result of these shortcomings, he said, the country was severely compromised.

Thomas Thabane also recalled that in light of these developments, the government sought the support of SADC and the international community that responded positively to the call to help overcome the situation of political instability and insecurity.

The head of the government formed by a coalition of four political parties said that the announcement of the reform process will be followed by a National Day of Prayer to take place on the 22nd of this month.

A National Leadership Forum is also scheduled, with the launching of the National Committee for Dialogue responsible for formulating the reform agenda.

Landlocked inside the territory of South Africa, the Kingdom of Lesotho is experiencing a serious political crisis with a record of killings, two of which, in 2015 and 2017, had as victims the armed forces chiefs.

Lesotho is a member of the southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and has an estimated population of two million.

The peace process in that country is stagnating, among other reasons, as a result of exiled political leaders.