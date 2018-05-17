Nigeria: Lagos Commences Free Health Mission in Communities

The Lagos State Government has announced the planned commencement of another round of its free medical expedition programme tagged 'The Eko Health Mission' which offers free health services to residents including consultation and treatment for common ailments as well as screening for hypertension, diabetes, eye care and provision of eye glasses, dental care, family planning services, HIV counseling and testing amongst others.

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr. Jide Idris in a press statement released recently, and made available to THISDAY, noted that the Eko Health Mission programme, which started 15th of May will end 31st of August, 2018, adding that select local government and local council development areas will be visited.

Explaining the rationale for embarking on the programme by the state government, the commissioner said free health missions were embarked upon to serve as alternative source to increasing access to healthcare delivery especially to the people at the grassroots.

He said: "The state government is continuously finding ways to improve the health status of its ever-increasing population and the plan for achieving this is based on the health policy thrust which is guided by the noble goal that every Lagosian enjoys unfettered access to qualitative healthcare without any barrier whatsoever."

Idris disclosed that the strategies adopted in implementing these policies includes the introduction and provision of various programmes that have direct impact on the health outcome of Lagosians stressing that these programmes are geared towards promoting health, detecting diseases early and offering treatment and rehabilitation.

While noting the Health Missions are short-term interventions, Idris stated that the programme is geared towards the strategic development plan of ensuring universal health coverage adding that the Missions provide services that take healthcare to the doorsteps of its citizens at no cost to the people.

"These health missions are significant because they enable this administration to provide healthcare services to all who come irrespective of their age, gender, socioeconomic status and affiliations," he added.