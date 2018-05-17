17 May 2018

Angola: Luanda International Fair to Happen At Special Economic Zone

Luanda — The 34th edition of Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2018), set to take place on July 10-14, will be held at Luanda's Special Economic Zone (ZEE) exhibition park, with an expected budget of 477. 4 million kwanzas.

For 2018, the event, to be jointly run by the ministries of Economy and Planning in partnership with Eventos Arena company, will run under the motto "Diversifying the Economy, Developing the Private Sector".

The information was released to the press on Wednesday, in Luanda, by the press office director of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Ana Celeste Baptista.

In the meantime, the official explained that the choice of the Special Economic Zone to host the event is due to its large area designed to attract national and international investors and encourage the economic development of the region and the country.

