Nigeria: Adepoju Hails Multichoice Over Atletico Madrid's Visit to Nigeria

Ex-Super Eagles and Spanish La Liga star, Mutiu Adepoju, has described as commendable, the decision of MultiChoice Nigeria to bring LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid, to Nigeria for the maiden edition of the GOtv MAX Cup.

Adepoju, who starred for two LaLiga teams, Racing Santander and Real Sociedad, explained that the proposed visit of Atletico will impact positively on Nigerian football.

GOtv MAX Cup, an international friendly tournament, will see topflight LaLiga club, Atletico Madrid play the Super Eagles 'B' team at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday, May 22.

"MultiChoice, SuperSport and GOtv have done well for Nigeria and Nigerian football by bringing Atletico Madrid to Nigeria. It shows they are keen on rewarding subscribers and putting Nigeria on the global football map, and they are also providing an opportunity for our players to be noticed by big European teams. They have supported Nigerian sports through the years and I'm happy they have not relented," explained Adepoju, who is also the La Liga ambassador in Nigeria.

He explained that LaLiga has had a very rewarding partnership with MultiChoice, adding that the proposed visit of the Spanish giants is a testament to the pulling power of MultiChoice, which he described as the continent's leader in providing sporting content.

Adepoju, popularly called "Headmaster" due to his ball heading prowess while playing for the Nigerian team, urged Super Eagles players selected for the match to perform well for the world to see.

He added that the match also offers further an opportunity for the Super Eagles to prepare for the World Cup starting next month in Russia.

Meanwhile, Adepoju has warned that the Super Eagles should expect to see a tough opposition from the LaLiga team.

"Atletico that will come to play Eagles will be the first team. They will get ready for the trip to Nigeria immediately after Wednesday night's Europa final clash with Marseille.

"Apart from anybody who may be injured or those who are World Cup bound with their countries, you can expect to see the full team with the technical staff led by Diego Simeone.

"I know FIFA sets aside a number of days for players to rest between end of the season and when they start World Cup preparations. So, some players may fall in that category and not be included in the team but Nigerians can be sure that the team will be full strength," concludes Adepoju.