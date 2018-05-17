17 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Evaluates Rain-Caused Damages On Roads, Prime Minister Reveals

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The government is currently evaluating the damage caused by rains on infrastructure with the view of rehabilitating them.

This was said by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday, May 17 when he was responding to a question by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara (Chadema) who sought to know when the government will start issuing funds to restore damaged infrastructure caused by rains.

This was during the questions and answers session that was live broadcast from Dodoma.

"Government understands that there are regions that have been hit by heavy rains. To address the matter, we have instructed relevant local authorities to conduct thorough evaluation of the damage and submit the report to my office for further steps," he said.

He added "The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) has allocated funds for the purpose of rehabilitating the infrastructure."

