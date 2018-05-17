17 May 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Promulgation of the Merchant Shipping Regulations

Government has agreed to the promulgation of the Merchant Shipping (International Safety Management) (ISM Code) Regulations and the Merchant Shipping (Certificate of Competency and Certificate of Proficiency) Regulations under the Merchant Shipping Act.

The Merchant Shipping (International Safety Management) (ISM Code) Regulations will implement the requirements of Chapter IX of the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) 1974 and the International Management Code for the Safe Operation of Ships and for Pollution Prevention.

The Regulations will ensure that every shipping company establishes a Safety Management System and implement a policy to achieve the objectives of the System. Furthermore, the Merchant Shipping (Certificate of Competency and Certificate of Proficiency) Regulations will provide a legal framework for the issue of Certificate of Competency and Certificate of Proficiency to seafarers of the fishing industry who have successfully completed their Nautical or Marine Engineering courses.

Mauritius

