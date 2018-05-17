Mauritius and Spain to Renew Existing Relations

press release

Mauritius and Spain will gear efforts towards renewing the existing relations which date back to 1979 when diplomatic ties were established between the two countries. Both Mauritius and Spain have expressed interest to reinforce bilateral ties and cooperation in various economic sectors.

Bilateral ties between Mauritius and Spain were at the fore of discussions yesterday during a courtesy call by the Ambassador designate of Spain to Mauritius with residence in Pretoria, Mr Carlos Fernandez-Arias Minuesa, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Others issues discussed pertained to the strengthening of collaboration in different economic sectors namely: tourism, financial services, banking, renewable energy, engineering as well as the cultural sphere. The abstention of Spain in United Nations vote regarding the issue of sovereignty by Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago was also evoked.