Morocco: Sahrawi Liberated Territories, Camps Are Open, Transparent Regions

Algiers — The ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to Algiers Abdelkader Taleb Omar said Wednesday that the refugee camps and the Sahrawi liberated territories are open and transparent regions unlike the situation in Sahrawi territories occupied and besieged by Morocco.

"The refugee camps and the Sahrawi liberated territories are open and transparent regions unlike the situation in the Sahrawi territories occupied and besieged by Morocco. We challenge the Moroccan regime to give to foreign visitors and observers the access to the besieged Sahrawi territories as it is done at the level of the refugee camps and liberated territories," said Taleb Omar in his interview with APS.

In this regard, he underlined that the refugee camps host, in addition to a number of Italian, Spanish, French and Swedish non-governmental organizations, about a dozen of organizations coming notably under the United Nations, High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These organizations are, he affirmed, in daily contact with the refugees and Sahrawi institutions.

"Thousands of visitors go every year to the refugee camps, dozens every week," said Taleb Omar, affirming that "all what happens on the scene is known by everyone and at all levels, notably concerning human rights, refugees' living situation and conditions and the management of humanitarian aid, the same for liberated territories where military zones and civilians are established."

Control centers run by the Frente POLISARIO, as part of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Holding of a Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), pay air inspections to the soil ensured by military observers along the liberated territories at the level of five points under the sovereignty of SADR, from North to South, Bir Lahlou, Tifariti, Mehaires, Mijek and Aghwinit. SPS