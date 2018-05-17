Tunisia: Bill On Racism Must Encompass All Forms of Discrimination

Tunis/Tunisia — The draft organic law to combat racial discrimination must encompass different forms of discrimination, president of the Tunisian Association for the Support of Minorities (ATSM) Yamina Thabeut said on Thursday.

At a hearing by the Parliamentary Committee on Rights and Freedoms on the draft law, Yamina Thabeut emphasised the need to include other forms of discrimination based on religion and gender.

It also considered it essential to review the terms "acceptance of the other" and "tolerance" because they refer to a certain connotation of superiority of one race over another.

With regard to article 11, which provides for the establishment of the national commission against racial discrimination, Thabeut stressed that this structure must represent civil society associations.

For the legal affairs officer at the ATSM, Mohamed Amine Jlassi, this text must include an article that incriminates the apology for crimes against humanity.

The draft organic law against racial discrimination contains eleven articles divided into four chapters: general provisions, prevention and protection, sanctions and the national committee against racial discrimination.

On the National Day against Racial Discrimination, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed had on December 26, 2016, called on the House of People's Representatives (HPR) to "urgently" consider a draft law penalising racism.

This call came after a rally by African students denouncing several cases of assaults based on the colour of the skin.