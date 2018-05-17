17 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Bill On Racism Must Encompass All Forms of Discrimination

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — The draft organic law to combat racial discrimination must encompass different forms of discrimination, president of the Tunisian Association for the Support of Minorities (ATSM) Yamina Thabeut said on Thursday.

At a hearing by the Parliamentary Committee on Rights and Freedoms on the draft law, Yamina Thabeut emphasised the need to include other forms of discrimination based on religion and gender.

She also considered it essential to review the terms "acceptance of other" and "tolerance" because they refer to a certain c

It also considered it essential to review the terms "acceptance of the other" and "tolerance" because they refer to a certain connotation of superiority of one race over another.

With regard to article 11, which provides for the establishment of the national commission against racial discrimination, Thabeut stressed that this structure must represent civil society associations.

For the legal affairs officer at the ATSM, Mohamed Amine Jlassi, this text must include an article that incriminates the apology for crimes against humanity.

The draft organic law against racial discrimination contains eleven articles divided into four chapters: general provisions, prevention and protection, sanctions and the national committee against racial discrimination.

On the National Day against Racial Discrimination, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed had on December 26, 2016, called on the House of People's Representatives (HPR) to "urgently" consider a draft law penalising racism.

This call came after a rally by African students denouncing several cases of assaults based on the colour of the skin.

Tunisia

FIFA Rankings - Tunisia Still 14th

Tunisia have kept the 14th place worldwide at the FIFA World Rankings of May, published on Thursday. Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.