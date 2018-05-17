Gambia: VP - Barrow's Visit to Soma Not Based On Partisan

The vice president and minister of Women's Affairs, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, has affirmed that President Adama Barrow's visit to Jarra Soma in the Lower River Region (LRR) was neither based on partisan nor was it meant to support any entity.

VP Jallow-Tambajang said from a government perspective, they believed that the president, as the head of the government has a responsibility to unite people after 22 years of fragmented societies.

"The intention of President Barrow was mainly not partisan. It was not meant to favour any one entity," she pointed out.

VP Jallow-Tambajang was speaking on Wednesday at State House at a press conference on the just concluded Mayoral and Chairpersonship elections.

She said that people have to understand that Barrow is a coalition president, independent president and he works by it and he always reminds them about that. "President Barrow is for the coalition and he is going to work for the interest of the nation in the name of the coalition. Therefore he has to see what is possible for him to intervene in terms of bringing peace."

The government, she said, is calling everybody, the winners and losers of the election to come together. "The overall objectives of all Gambians particularly those that contested the elections to support the government in its endeavour to have peaceful good governance in the participatory manner and also stand by the principles of rule of law and respect for good governance."

We therefore, reiterate the call for everybody to come together and be united as a nation and as a people. Those that have successfully won must now embrace those who lost the election by bringing them on board.

About UDP, APRC Clash in Tallinding

Commenting on the clash that broke between the supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and that of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) in Tallinding, VP Jallow-Tambajang, described Tallinding as a hot spot.

"In every country, you have hot spots. What we did as government is to allow the securities to monitor the situation in a very civic way and to ensure that they mediate among the two parties so that we can have peace and stability."

As a long term measure, she added, the government needs to adopt mechanism to ensure that we don't have reoccurrence. "We will think about it as a government and I am sure, in the long run, we will have a solution. At the moment, what we are doing is to make sure that the political leaders engage their supporters for a need to maintain peace and stability."

About IEC Errors

Asked about the errors the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) made in the Presidential and Councillorship elections, VP said they expect an institution like IEC to ensure accuracy in its reporting and counting system. "We will look at the structural problem because we don't know whether they are using outdated way of counting, she said. "We would look at it critical and we will have an independent body or national expert who will look at it critically."

According to her, at the moment they don't know the cause of the problem and therefore they cannot make a statement. Once the cause of the problem is known, she said, it will be shared with the media.