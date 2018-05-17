17 May 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Project Leader of Cyber4d Programme Calls On Prime Minister

The Project Leader of the European Union (EU) Cyber-Resilience for Development (Cyber4D) Programme, Mr Maurice Campbell and his team, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, a team member of the project and Head of International Relations at the Information System Authority of Estonia, Mr Gert Auväärt, highlighted that in today's digital world, cybersecurity has become a critical issue that affects all countries and emphasised that it should be at the core of all Governments' concern. With the ongoing digital transformation, he added, most countries are moving their services online, hence the need of focusing and investing in cybersecurity.

Mr Gert Auväärt indicated that discussions with the Prime Minister focused on the importance of developing cybersecurity strategies while adopting innovative practices for development. On that note, he pointed out that the current system implemented in Israel is highly effective, wherein it is mandatory for companies to invest 6% of their IT projects in cybersecurity.

He recalled that Estonia has developed a cybersecurity system and endeavours to share its experiences with other countries to shape their own cyber resilience project. Mauritius is the first country where the project will be implemented and in this respect, experts will conduct a situational analysis to better grasp the specificities of the country, he said.

Cyber4D Programme

In the context of the Cyber4D Programme which is financed by the EU to the tune of Euro 11 million, a team of experts are in Mauritius and will have a series of consultations with different stakeholders dealing with cybersecurity in Mauritius from 14 to 18 May 2018.

The Cyber4D Programme would be implemented in Senegal, Ghana, Rwanda, Mauritius, Botswana and Sri Lanka, to strengthen cybersecurity policy, strategic and coordination frameworks, response capacity to cyber incidents and cyber expertise. Mauritius has been included in the project on the proposal of Estonia following the recent signature of a G to G Agreement between Prime Minister Jugnauth and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Mr Jüri Ratas, in Abidjan.

