17 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Verdict in Bungoma Sh100,000 Wheelbarrow Case Pushed to May 31

By Derrick Luvega By Shaban Makokha

A Kakamega court has deferred judgment in the case against seven individuals charged with inflating the cost of ten wheelbarrows in Bungoma County in 2015.

The delivery of the judgment was moved to May 31.

Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng' said the postponement was occasioned by "work pressure".

The seven appeared before a fully packed court ready to know their fate but Mr Ochieng' regretted he was not ready with the judgement.

"Due to pressure of work, judgement is hereby postponed to May 31. Any inconveniences caused is hereby regretted," said Mr Ochieng'.

The accused pensively listened to the chief magistrate and left the court room in haste after the postponement.

They are the tender committee chairman Mr Howard Lukadilu, vice chairman, Mr Oscar Onyango Ojwang' and accounting officer Mr John Juma Matsanza.

Others are Mr Ayub Tuvaka China, Arlington Shikuku Omushieni, Jacquiline Nanjala Namukali and Reuben Cheruiyot Rutto.

They are accused of buying ten non-carcinogenic wheelbarrows for use in a slaughterhouse in Bungoma County.

Each of the wheelbarrows was supplied by Jagla Enterprises at a cost of Sh109,320 causing public uproar.

The wheelbarrows were procured during the reign of former governor Kenneth Lusaka, now Senate Speaker.

During the hearing, the accused Lawyer, Sylvester Madialo faulted the prosecution saying it had failed to prove its case against them.

Mr Mandialo asked the court to dismiss the case.

