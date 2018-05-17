Ethiopia: Premier Extends Condolences Over Death of Dangote Country Manager

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolence over the tragic death of Ethiopia country manager of Dangote Group and two others.

The Premier who called the killings 'horrible' extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and employees of the factory.

Unidentified gunmen killed the country manager, Deep Kamara, alongside his driver and personal assistant while they were returning to the capital Addis Ababa from the factory.

The plant is located in Adaberga woreda Oromia regional state.

Dangote Cement, which began operations in Ethiopia on May 2015, is the largest cement producer in Ethiopia.