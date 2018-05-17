17 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Extends Condolences Over Death of Dangote Country Manager

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolence over the tragic death of Ethiopia country manager of Dangote Group and two others.

The Premier who called the killings 'horrible' extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and employees of the factory.

Unidentified gunmen killed the country manager, Deep Kamara, alongside his driver and personal assistant while they were returning to the capital Addis Ababa from the factory.

The plant is located in Adaberga woreda Oromia regional state.

Dangote Cement, which began operations in Ethiopia on May 2015, is the largest cement producer in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Team to Conclude Study On GERD Filling Within 3 Months

The team that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have agreed to establish to study filling of the GERD is expected to conclude… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.