Nigeria: One-Third of Nigeria's Adult Population Hypertensive, Says NHS

The Nigeria Hypertension Society (NHS) has said that one-third of Nigeria's adult population is hypertensive.

The president of the society, Prof. Ayodele Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday to commemorate the World Hypertension Day.

Omotoso, who is with the Cardiology Unit, Department of Medicine, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), said the theme of the 2018 World Hypertension Day is: "Know Your Numbers".

The meaning of the 2018 theme is simply "know your blood pressure recordings".

The cardiologist said that only one-third of adult Nigerians, who are hypertensive are aware of their status and just one-third of them are on treatment in spite of availability of potent drugs.

He said that the purpose of the commemoration was to increase the awareness of high blood pressure around the world.

"The ultimate target is to encourage citizens of all countries to prevent and control this silent killer, the modern epidemic," Omotoso said.

He described hypertension as a situation in which there is sustained elevation of blood pressure above a threshold of 140 mmHg systolic and 90 mmHg diastolic in an adult.

The expert warned that hypertension only announced its presence in most people after they had suffered a stroke, heart failure, heart attack or kidney failure.

The cardiologist explained that the social and economic toll of the complications of hypertension on immediate families and the nation at large was enormous.

"The Nigerian Hypertension Society, an affiliate of the International Society of Hypertension and World Hypertension League, advises that everybody check his or her blood pressure regularly.

"Those with hypertension should consult their medical practitioners for proper advice.

"If you are hypertensive, please take your medications regularly to achieve a good blood pressure control and thus prevent complications like stroke, heart failure, heart attack and kidney failure," Omotoso said.

The NHS President advised people to avoid consumption of excessive salt and eat healthy diets with daily consumption of fruits and vegetables.

He advised everyone to endeavour to have at least 30 minutes of regular exercise daily and reduce their weight.

"Avoid unhealthy lifestyle like smoking and alcohol consumption," Omotoso said.