Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda, Zambia in T20 Friendlies

The senior men's cricket national team and counterparts from Zambia are set for a series of T20 friendly tests as part of intensive preparations for upcoming regional qualifiers of the World Cup, Times Sport has learned.

The three-day friendly matches start this morning at Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kicukiro District, and will run through Sunday. The Zambian national team arrived in the country yesterday.

"We chose Zambia because it's a strong team that we hope to give us a good test as we prepare for qualifiers of the World Cup," Emmanuel Byiringiro, the general manager of Rwanda Cricket Association, told Times Sport yesterday.

At the Africa World Cup T20 qualifiers to be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda will have to overcome stiff challenge from regional powerhouse Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in July as the four countries battle for one spot that's up for grabs.

International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the hosting rights to Rwanda in recognition of the effort and progress made in the development of cricket in the country. The endorsement to play host of the competition follows the inauguration of the Gahanga Cricket Stadium last October.