18 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Tanzania: Minneart Unfazed By Draw Against Young Africans

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports head coach Ivan Minneart has said his players did the best they could against Tanzania's Young Africans on Wednesday but his side was 'simply' unlucky.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Young Africans in Dar es Salaam in their second group game of the CAF Confederation Cup. The two teams, alongside USM Alger of Algeria and Gor Mahia of Kenya, make up Group D of the continent's second biggest club competition.

Overall, the visitors enjoyed a bigger share of ball possession and had more goal opportunities but failed to break through the backline of their opponents.

"We were simply unlucky on the night; we deserved better. We dominated the game and created several scoring opportunities but it was not enough. We are regrouping and draw positive energy from the draw as we shift focus to the next game," Minneart said in a post-match interview.

On the other hand, it was a continuation of a difficult journey for the hosts, who have managed a single win since early April. The Jangwani outfit have drawn three and lost five times during that period.

Rayon Sports now turn attention to domestic league where they will be entertaining Etincelles in Azam Rwanda Premier League this Sunday at Kigali Stadium.

