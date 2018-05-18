17 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Herbalist Arrested for Death of Imbiber

By Memory Michael

Thyolo — Police in Thyolo on Tuesday arrested a 67 year old herbalist following the death of Ndaziona Duli who died after taking herbs from the herbalist which was meant to stop him from drinking beer.

Thyolo Police Public Relations Officer, Amos Tione, said the deceased together with his brother Muleke Duli went to the witchdoctor to get some traditional medicine to stop them from drinking beer.

"Ndaziona 36, and his brother Muleke 76, wanted to stop drinking and they consulted the herbalist, Bitoni Malata, for assistance," said the PRO.

Tione said it was reported to by Muleke that the deceased died as he failed to follow the prescription given, of taking the herbs whilst sober.

He said the deceased died after vomiting for some time.

Tione said police went to the scene of the accident and collected the body to Thyolo District Hospital for postmortem.

The herbalist is in custody as police are still carrying out investigations on the herbs used.

The Duli brothers hailed from Mkusa Village, while the herbalist, Biton Malata, comes from Kautuka Village, all from Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo District.

