Malawi: Up to Boost Cholera Preparedness in Three Districts

Salima — United Purpose (UP) has said it will launch a four-month project in three districts of Salima, Dedza and Lilongwe to support their efforts in cholera-prevention preparedness following the just ended outbreak in the districts.

According to Smoden Tomoka, UP Program Officer, the NGO with support from UNICEF has funding to the tune of K50 million which will go into various activities that will help the at-risk population to be resilient and prepared to avoid any outbreak.

"We have an existing agreement with UNICEF to respond to emergencies like cholera, and following the outbreak this year, we have activated this agreement," he said.

Tomoka said each district will get at least K18 million for its activities, which will include provision of potable water, hygiene promotion, pot-to-pot chlorination and Community-led Total Sanitation (CLTS and training).

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Acting Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Moses Kaufulu said as a district, they welcome any support which will assistant to boost the cholera preparedness.

"Following that outbreak this year, which killed four people and cases reached 99, we are taking all steps necessary to prepare ourselves to prevent another outbreak in the next rainy season," said Kaufulu.

Kaufulu said that apart from community preparedness, Salima District Council will also put up an updated cholera contingency plan.

Cholera outbreak in the country hit 17 districts with Lilongwe and Karonga registering highest number of cases and deaths.