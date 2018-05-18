18 May 2018

Rwanda: Sahasra Hands Over Rwf9 Million House to Gasabo Genocide Survivor

By Eddie Nsabimana

Sahasra Electronics Rwanda PVT Ltd on Wednesday handed over a house they constructed for a vulnerable Genocide survivor in Gikomero Sector, Gasabo District as part of the company's social corporate responsibility.

The housing unit, worth Rwf9 million, was officially handed over to Agnes Mukarubibi upon completion following three weeks of construction works.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Suresh Negi, the General Manager of Sahasra, said the electronics manufacturer will continue working with the Government to improve people's livelihoods, through different initiatives.

"This is just the beginning; we will not be stopping at this one. Depending on the company's growth, we will progressively allocate more budget to this programme."

The three-bedroom house, which is connected to off-grid power, also provided by the company, is complete with a fully furnished living room, kitchen utensils, beddings, a flat screen TV, a radio, a kitchen and latrine.

Mukarubibi, 59, is one of the residents in Gasabo District who were heavily affected by the April rain, having seen her house destroyed by the downpour.

"I was always afraid that one day the house would collapse on my family and I, especially when it rained, I now feel completely home and safe," she said, thanking the company for this gesture.

Constance Mpinganzima, a Social Affairs Officer at Avega-Agahozo, the association of widows of Genocide, thanked Sahasra for the support and urged Mukarubibi to take good care of the house and start working to improve her livelihood.

Apart from the house, Sahasra pledged to support Mukarubibi's granddaughters to go back to school.

The company is dedicated to manufacturing light-emitting diode (LED) lights and other electronics in Masoro.

