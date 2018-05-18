18 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Sunrise Part Ways With Gatera, Ntamugabumwe Named Interim Coach

By Damas Sikubwabo

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Sunrise FC have parted company with Alphonse Gatera as head coach after ten months in charge. The club has appointed his assistant Evariste Ntamugabumwe as interim coach until the end of the 2017/2018 season, Times Sport can confirm.

According to our sources, the Nyagatare-based side is currently suffering a financial crisis that has led to salary arrears owed to players accumulating to two months.

While talking to Times Sport in a telephone interview yesterday, Sunrise FC secretary general Annick Nikobusinge confirmed the resignation of their head coach for 'personal' reasons, before revealing that his former assistant has taken over the responsibilities as interim.

Gatera previously served as assistant coach of Police FC under Serbian Golan Kopunovic before moving to Mukura, also as assistant under Burundian Cedric Kaze. Since 2014, he was head coach of Rusizi-based Espoir FC until his joined Sunrise last July.

"We have received his resignation letter. Now, Evariste Ntamugabumwe is the interim coach and will be in charge till end of the season," Nikobusinge said.

Ntamugabumwe will take charge of his first game Saturday when the Eastern Province-sponsored outfits take on Kirehe FC.

