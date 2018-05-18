17 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Algeria: Poor Finishing Gor's Main Undoing

By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr surely has to add a quality striker to his squad come the June transfer window, and watching his profligate team draw 0-0 with USM Alger in their Caf Confederation Cup Group "D" match at Kasarani on Wednesday, one understands why.

In the absence of the suspended Meddie Kagere, the English coach handed the attacking responsibilities to Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephrem Guikan and George "Blackberry" Odhiambo on that rainy Wednesday night.

Among them, the trio was unable to convert the eight clear cut chances that came their way.

Ivorian Guikan who held brief for Kagere had three chances.

The first on 13 minutes was a fierce goal bound shot which was eventually cleared for a corner by Ousmanne Chitta's sliding effort.

The other one was via a guided header that seemed en-route to the inside right corner of the net, before USM Alger goalkeeper Mohamed Lamine intervened with an impressive right handed save.

Odhiambo was unlucky on at least three occasions too.

Twice, he had what seemed like genuine shouts for a penalty waved away by Malian referee Mamadou Keita.

He also had a double chance to beat Lamine in a one-on-one situation but again fluffed his efforts to anguished groans of the Green Army.

Tuyisenge lacked that killer instinct in the area dithering when shoot-on-sight should have been a first option.

Said Kerr: "We managed to have complete passes and missed a number of chances. I am also happy we managed to keep a clean sheet against a very top team in Africa.

Gor lie in second place in the group with two points from two matches while Alger lead with four points.

Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito, Nzoia's Elvis Rupia, Rayon Sports forward Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban and Laudvit Mavugo of Tanzania's Simba are some of Gor's targets this transfer window.

Gor's next Confederation Cup fixture is against Young Africans of Tanzania in Nairobi on July 18.

