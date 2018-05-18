Malawi: Mufto Orient Women On Ramadhan

Zomba — Muslim Female Teachers Organization (MUFTO) has been hailed for organising a women get-together in Zomba District which, among other activities, imparted knowledge in the women regarding Ramadhan.

Muslim Women Organization (MWO)-Zomba Chapter, hailed MUFTO at the end of the get-together forum held at Zomba Development and Education Centre (ZODEC) on Monday.

According to the Secretary General for MWO-Zomba Chapter, Sister Mariam Jiya, the get-together assisted the women in the district to know more about the month of Ramadhan.

"On behalf of the chairlady for Muslim Women Organisation (MWO) Zomba-Chapter, I would like to thank MUFTO for organising such a program in preparation for the month of Ramadhan.

"It has been a nice program, ladies have learnt a lot and what to do in the month of Ramadhan," Sister Jiya said.

She then revealed their plans to organise a gathering for all women in the district where different sheikhs would be invited to educate women on more issues to do with Ramadhan.

The MWO secretary then called on other Muslim organisations to come up with different activities for women, saying there are several women in dire need of information regarding Ramadhan.

On her part, Chairlady for MUFTO Sister Zakia Hafswa Noordeen said they organised the get-together to teach and remind women about different issues to do with Ramadhan.

She said that there were several misconceptions about the same, hence the need to organise the function in order to furnish them with information.

One of the participants of the get-together, Salama Qasim, commended the organisers for the function, saying it helped her to understand issues and then urged fellow participants to put to proper use and share the knowledge with those who did not participate in the function.

During the get-together which is the third after earlier ones held in Ntcheu and Blantyre, women received Qurans, different Islamic literature and scarfs. The functions are held under the theme "welcome Ramadhan".

Muslims observe fasting in the month of Ramadhan, the ninth month in Hijr Calendar. After 29 or 30 days of fasting, they conduct their festival called Eid.