17 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government to Reconstruct Kitchen At Mchinji District Hospital

By Rahim Kamwana

Lilongwe — Government has assured people of Mchinji District that it will start reconstructing the kitchen at the district's hospital which was burnt down by fire about four years ago.

Speaking in an interview at Parliament in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi, said the project was at an advanced stage and called on people in the district not to lose hope.

"We have engaged with the council (Mchinji District Council) and a number of partners... ., they are quite willing to assist in the construction of a kitchen at Mchinji District Hospital. Discussions are underway to look at modalities of moving forward with the project.

"I know it has taken some time and my sincere apologies should go to the people of Mchinji for the delay in construction of the kitchen. However, the process is at an advanced stage and we think that construction will start very soon," said Muluzi.

The kitchen at Mchinji District Hospital caught fire about four years ago which was suspected to have been caused from an electrical fault.

Muluzi, therefore, urged contractors constructing hospitals and related facilities in the country to do their best, saying hospitals are meant to save lives.

