Malawi: Chikwawa Reduces Labour Complaints By 44%

Chikwawa — Chikwawa District Labour Office says labour-related complaints went down by 44 per cent in the first four months (January- April) this year (2018) compared to the same period in 2017.

District Labour Officer, Austin Kamanula, disclosed the development on Tuesday during an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

He said in the first four months of 2018, his office registered 18 labour-related complaints as compared to 26 complaints which were registered in 2017. That translates into 44 per cent decrease in the complaints lodged to the office that are related to labour.

"As an office, we have registered a decrease in labour complaints comparing to 2017, the achievement has been made following frequent labour inspections conducted by the office and increased knowledge of labour rules by employers and the general public," said Kamanula.

He explained that following the inspections, a lot of companies in Chikwawa now understand the welfare of their workers regarding minimum wages and dismissal rules, hence the reduction in cases related to labour brought to his office.

"Previously, we recorded high cases of unpaid wages and unfair dismissal and a lot of employers were failing to meet the minimum wage that was set by government.

"But this year, a lot of employers and employees are able to understand labour laws, as such, we expect more changes in the coming years," added Kamanula.

The district labour officer disclosed that despite the decrease in labour complaints as indicated, the office faces a lot of challenges in mobilising employees and employers concerning labour laws.

"We are failing to reach to as many areas as possible in the district due to lack of transportation as our office has no car. So, it becomes difficult to handle some emerging labour-related issues," said Kamanula.