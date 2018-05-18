17 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Arrested for Impersonating Traffic Officer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Duncan Kaonga

Mzuzu — Police inMzuzu have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a traffic officer while wearing stolen immigration officers' uniform.

Confirming the arrest Wednesday, Mzuzu Police Station publicist, Paul Tembo, identified the suspect as Lucius Banda of Kwethemule Village in the area of Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo District.

He said Banda was arrested following a tip off by drivers who were stopped by him at Kadikechi along the Mzuzu-Lilongwe M1 Road.

"We were tipped by drivers that the suspect is claiming to be a traffic officer while putting on Immigration officers' attire and we rushed to the area and arrested him," Tembo said.

According to the Police PRO, investigations revealed that Banda stole the immigration attire from an officer based in Kasungu.

Banda is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of impersonating a public officer, among other charges.

Tembo advised the public to always ask for identification cards from suspicious 'officers' and report them to police.

Malawi

Joyce Banda's Return Shakes Up Malawi's Already Shaky Politics

The many contradictory rumours about the former president's plans and potential alliances highlight the unstable nature… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.