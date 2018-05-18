Malawi: Man Arrested for Impersonating Traffic Officer

Mzuzu — Police inMzuzu have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a traffic officer while wearing stolen immigration officers' uniform.

Confirming the arrest Wednesday, Mzuzu Police Station publicist, Paul Tembo, identified the suspect as Lucius Banda of Kwethemule Village in the area of Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo District.

He said Banda was arrested following a tip off by drivers who were stopped by him at Kadikechi along the Mzuzu-Lilongwe M1 Road.

"We were tipped by drivers that the suspect is claiming to be a traffic officer while putting on Immigration officers' attire and we rushed to the area and arrested him," Tembo said.

According to the Police PRO, investigations revealed that Banda stole the immigration attire from an officer based in Kasungu.

Banda is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of impersonating a public officer, among other charges.

Tembo advised the public to always ask for identification cards from suspicious 'officers' and report them to police.