East Africa: UN, World Vision Lead Talks for Release of Abducted Acholi Premier

Ambrose Olaa
By Julius Ocungi

Gulu — The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and World Vision have taken the lead in the negotiations for the safe release of abducted Acholi Cultural Institution premier Ambrose Olaa.

The deputy premier of the Ker Kwaro Acholi, Mr Emmanuel Lagedo, revealed to Daily Monitor yesterday that the two agencies initiated the negotiations on Wednesday.

Mr Olaa was abducted on Tuesday along with eight other colleagues from Yambio County in Gbudwe state in South Sudan by unknown rebel group while they were on field work. He had been doing consultancy work on peace building with World Vision International in South Sudan since March.

Mr Lagedo said reports from officials of the two agencies who have been in contact with the rebels indicates the abductees are safe and were not tortured.

He, however, did not disclose the rebel outfit to avoid jeopardising the ongoing negotiations.

The Fourth Infantry Division spokesperson, Maj Telesphor Turyamumanya, said the rebel forces are demanding for undisclosed amount of money for release of the abductees.

He said the abduction did not only target Mr Olaa and his team but 50 others who are being detained by the rebels.

Foreign Affairs minister Henry Oryem Okello said he had asked his counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan to do everything within their means in cooperation with the Regional Protection Force and UN so that the abductees gain their freedom.

Gunmen Abduct Top Ugandan Official in South Sudan

Gunmen have abducted the Prime Minister of Acholi Cultural Institution, Mr Ambrose Olaa.

