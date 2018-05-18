18 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Story of a Memorable Photograph, and Why It Matters

Photo: Wikimedia
Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto
analysis By J Brooks Spector

16 June 1976, Soweto: Against the backdrop of buildings and other students, Nzima had captured the picture of Hector Pieterson, his sister, Antoinette Pieterson, and the fellow student, Mbuyisa Makhubo, who was carrying Pieterson.

The death of Sam Nzima, the man who took the photograph that came to symbolise all that was wrong with apartheid and how it would be opposed, offers a moment to contemplate how much photographs matter to us now and how they shape the reality we carry in our minds and memories.

The passing away of South African photographer Sam Nzima on 12th May triggers thoughts of the circumstances and impact of that image, the iconic photograph, the one for which Nzima should be forever remembered. And that image, of course, is of dying student Hector Pieterson being carried - too late, of course - to medical help, while his horror struck sister runs alongside. The protests began on 16 June 1976 over the imposition of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in maths and the sciences.

In this picture, against the backdrop of buildings and other students, Nzima had captured the picture of Hector Pieterson, his sister, Antoinette Pieterson, and the fellow student, Mbuyisa Makhubo,...

