18 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Relishes Trevor D Reunion

URBAN grooves singer Leonard Mapfumo is billed to perform tonight at the launch of Trevor Dongo's music video for "Hazvidi Nharo".

Mapfumo, who has been on sabbatical, said he is back with a new sound as well as exciting projects. He is excited to reunite with Dongo with whom he has done a number of projects.

He said it was an amazing experience to reunite with his childhood friend.

"This project is more of a Highfield boys' reunion. I grew up with Trevor so it was wonderful to work with him again. To make the song all rosy we decided to add Yoz to the video.

"I am happy that the project is finally done because it is something that was long overdue and we are all satisfied that it came out exactly as we had vision it to be," he said.

"I will be performing at the launch and it will be like a revision of what I used to do and also an introduction of a new sound.

"As you know my sound was more urban, however this time I have added the Afro-pop sound which is the 'now sound'. I am excited for people to hear the new sound," said Mapfumo.

Rax the DJ will make be the guest DJ of the night and he will spice up the launch

"Hazvidi Nharo" narrates a ghetto love story and it was produced by Temptation "T-man" Chirenje.

The video was shot, directed and edited by Simba G and B.Identified Media in Highfield.

Mapfumo and other yesteryear urban groovers among them Mafrik, Roki, Cindy and Sniper Storm will also be reuniting on June 2 at a show in Harare.

