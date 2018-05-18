17 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: World Marks Hypertension Day

Luanda — The world celebrates every year the Hypertension Day on 17 May.

The data was instituted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2005 to encourage regular monitoring of blood pressure.

The main purpose is to fight against the scourge of high blood pressure in order to warn and prevent the population on its consequences in the body, with stress to the stroke.

World Health Organization (WHO) points out the hypertension as the main risk factor in the heart-related diseases.

It is estimated that about four in 10 adults aged over 25 have high blood pressure.

In many countries one in five people complain of pre-hypertension.

The source mentioned sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, among the causes of hypertension.

Angola is celebrating the event by conducting free blood pressure screenings in several health facilities.

