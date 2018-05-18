Nigeria: Kaduna LG Polls - Results Reviewed, APC Now 14, PDP 4

The chairperson of the Kaduna electoral commission has announced the final results of local government elections held last Saturday.

Saratu Dikko said results of 18 local governments had been confirmed. She said the governing party, APC, won in 14 local governments while the opposition PDP won in four local governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported how returning officers from local governments declared the PDP winners in five local governments.

Ms Dikko, however, confirmed only four for the opposition party.

She said the commission would hold elections in the remaining five local government areas in the state on June 2, 2018.

According to her, the APC won in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Kaduna North, Sabon-Gari, Kagarko, Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sanga, Soba and Zaria, while the PDP won in Jema'a, Kachia, Kauru and Zango-Kataf.

She said Kaura, Jaba and Kajuru local governments would hold fresh elections on June 2.

"This conclude the confirmation of the result," she said, adding that the outstanding elections in four wards in Chikun and two wards in Kaduna South local governments would also hold on the same day.

She said Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners on May 19.

The election marked the first time in Nigeria's history that electronic voting would be adopted in any part of the country.

While that move earned the state government commendation from many Nigerians, observers of the election faulted the absence of card readers which, consequently, allowed several instances of multiple voting by same individuals.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, however, blamed the absence of the card readers on the Independent National Electoral Commission which, he said, refused to release them to the Kaduna government.

The PDP has rejected most of the results and said it would challenge them in court.