News24 has reliably learnt that one of the seven men arrested after the cash-in-transit in Boksburg, in the East Rand is a police officer.

"It's confirmed he is a cop," a reliable police source told News24 on Thursday evening.

The officer, whose identity is known to News24, cannot be named until he has been officially charged. He was apparently part of a sector team in Sundra, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo could not immediately confirm that one of the suspects was an officer. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Moses Dlamini told News24 that they would not know until the matter was reported.

"This is purely a police investigation. Most of the suspects are civilians," Dlamini said.

The incident happened on Atlas road in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

Masondo said at the time that the robbers travelled in three different cars.

"They shot at the two G4S vans and then there was an exchange of fire between them and the security officers. Two security officers were shot in the process," Masondo said.

One was shot in the leg and the other sustained minor injuries to the head.

He said the men were believed to have blown up the two vans before fleeing and taking an undisclosed amount of money with them.

The scene was littered with debris and at least eight people were injured.

A police helicopter was used to track down five of the men, who were then arrested. News24 understands that two more were arrested on Thursday night.

Police also recovered two vehicles, a R4 rifle and some of the money.

