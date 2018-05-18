18 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Serviceman Faces Robbery Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

A soldier suspected to be part of a gang that is robbing and assaulting people in the central business district (CBD) clad in army uniform, has appeared in court.

Webster Musarurwa (26) stationed at 1 Presidential Guard, is facing five counts of robbery. He appeared before magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo who granted him $200 bail coupled with stringent conditions, among them reporting thrice a week to the police.

It is the State's case that on May 6 at around 7pm, Rodson Tondori was walking along Chinhoyi Street in the company of his friend when they met Musarurwa and his alleged accomplice.

They were both wearing army uniforms.

Musarurwa, the court heard, stopped the pair and demanded that they surrender their mobile phones and they complied. He then took the phones and started walking after ordering Tondori and his friend to follow them.

Along the way they met two other people who they also ordered to comply with their orders.

It is alleged Musarurwa and his workmate told their victims that they were taking them to their base accusing them for loitering. When they got to Seke Road, Musarurwa ordered the victims to lie on the ground facing downwards and they complied, but the pair disappeared from the scene.

Zimbabwe

Rubbish Piles Up in Harare

Ivory Park residents complain of poor city services Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.