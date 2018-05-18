17 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Regional Handball - Rwanda Down Burundi to Reach Semis

By Damas Sikubwabo

The national junior handball team overpowered Burundi in a comfortable 37-22 victory on Thursday afternoon at Namboole Stadium courts to advance to the semi-finals of the ongoing regional IHF U20 Challenge Trophy in Kampala, Uganda.

The triumph over Burundi was Rwanda's third consecutive win in Group B after humiliating Sudan 55-8 on Wednesday and overcoming the hosts in a 30-29 narrow win.

Alexis Nshimiyimana of Rwanda was the top-scorer with 11 goals.

"We get stronger and more focused as the tournament advances. The first two victories taught us to be more ruthless with our chances and thanks to that, the boys showed no mercy to Burundi today. We will not rest on our laurels until we accomplish the mission - retaining the title" Rwanda head Coach Bagirishya Times Sport in a telephone interview from Uganda.

The defending champions top Group B with 6 points, followed by Uganda with 4 points while Burundi and Somalia stand third and fourth with one point each.

After Friday's final group matches, the last four round of the biennial regional competition will be played on Saturday before Sunday's final and third place play-off game.

Today

Rwanda 37-22 Burundi

