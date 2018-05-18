18 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Murder-Accused Challenges Placement On Remand

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly killed her husband in cold blood is challenging her placement on remand arguing that there is evidence that she did not commit the crime.

Bridget Makaza allegedly shot her husband with a revolver following a long-standing marital dispute over the husband's decision to marry another woman.

Makaza appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba charged with murder.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 14 at about 3am, the deceased and Makaza were asleep in their house.

Makaza allegedly took a revolver from the headboard drawer and shot her husband three times on the neck and shoulder area.

It is the state's case that after Makaza committed the crime, she allegedly screamed and feigned an armed robbery to cover up her act.

As people were responding to the false alarm, Makaza allegedly fled the scene and drove away before disposing of the gun she had used in reeds along Mukuvisi River.

Makaza then proceeded to Mabelreign Police Station where she filed a false report that her husband had been shot by armed robbers.

The gun she allegedly used was retrieved by the police and was being used as evidence in the case.

There are also alleged witnesses who can testify that Makaza was the one who shot her husband.

Zimbabwe

Rubbish Piles Up in Harare

Ivory Park residents complain of poor city services Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.