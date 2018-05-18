Tanzania: Premier - We're Assessing Damage Caused By Rain

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa disclosed yesterday that the government has started assessing damaged infrastructure with a view to repairing them.

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in some regions, leaving many roads and other infrastructures in poor state.

The Premier made the statement when responding to a question raised by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara (Chadema), who wanted to know when the government would start releasing funds for restoration of damaged infrastructure.

"The government understands that some regions have been hit hard by the ongoing rains. To address the matter, we have instructed local government authorities to start evaluating damages in their respective areas and submit their reports to my office," he explained.

Mr Majaliwa added: "I can assure that the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) has allocated sufficient funds for rehabilitation of the roads."

The downpour has been pounding various areas across the country since April 14 with Dar es Salaam recording 81.8 millimetres of rain from April 14 to 15th and 99.6mm in the next 24 hours.

Reports have it that a total of 20 people have so far died in different incidents related to the rains with over 250 homes, roads and bridges reportedly destroyed.

Poor or blocked drainage systems, rapid urbanisation and unplanned settlements make many urban areas vulnerable to flooding whenever it rains.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) warned recently of further heavy rains in Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Coast, Morogoro, Lindi and Mtwara, expounding that some areas would receive up to 50mm of rain in 24 hours.