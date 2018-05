A Form Four student collapsed and died at St Mary's Lwak Girls' High School in Rarieda in unclear circumstances.

Rarieda OCPD Johanna Chebii said the student collapsed as she was retrieving her clothes from the drying line at 7pm on Tuesday.

"She was rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival," said the police boss.

Lwak Principal Anastasia Amollo said it was not clear whether the student was ill or not.

Deputy Principal Syphrose Akello remained tight-lipped.