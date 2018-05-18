Nigeria: Common Food Myths That Are Really Not True

You’ve no doubt heard many tales about food and nutrition: which foods to avoid and which to gorge on, which are carcinogenic and which cause acne. But not all should be taken at face value! Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform shares some of the most common food myths.

Microwaving food kills nutrients

Nutrient loss in food is actually caused by heat and the amount of time you’re cooking the food. Microwaving uses less heat than conventional cooking methods and is often a lot quicker, so this method actually helps keep nutrient loss to a minimum.

You should drink eight glasses of water every day

This advice has been around for years, without any substance. However, it has been found that drinking eight glasses of water each day is not a medical recommendation, nor is there any scientific health benefits behind the advice. Simply be your own judge on your water intake.

A glass of wine every day is good for your health

Although wine – especially red wine – contains antioxidants that protect against cardiovascular disease and cancer, daily consumption of alcohol can damage the liver. For women, it increases the risk of breast cancer because alcohol disrupts the body’s ability to absorb folic acid, a B-vitamin with anti-cancer properties.

Eating calories at night cause weight gain

The time of day that you eat does not affect your body’s ability to digest foods. It’s not so much about when you eat but rather how much and what. Late night eating is commonly linked to stress. On top of that, eating high-calorie, high-fat snacks late at night makes it harder to sleep, and ultimately leads to overeating the next day.

Carbohydrates make you fat

You must have been told severally to avoid carbohydrates because they can make you add weight. Don’t’ fall for this. Carbohydrates are a really important part of a balanced diet. In fact, all fruits, vegetables, bread, grains, and sugars contain carbohydrates, and our bodies need them to function. Different carbohydrates have different nutritional values, and there are plenty of healthy options to choose to ensure you’re getting a range of other benefits.