17 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bedawi Calls for Encouragement of Cultural Industries

Khartoum — Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi held meeting Thursday at Dafaalla Al-Haj Center for Popular Musical Instruments in Omdurman with heads of popular musical instruments bands.

The Minister commended the center, which contains a hall for exhibiting intangible cultural heritage, museum and workshop for manufacturing the popular musical instruments.

He said arts, with its all sorts , are one of means of peace promotion, and patching of social fabrics that comes in line with the national cultural project , calling the General Secretariat of the National Council for Cultural Heritages and Development of Languages and Dafaalla Al-Haj Center to enter into partnership.

Secretary-General of the National Council for Cultural Heritages and Development of Languages, Dr Asaad Abdul-Rahman lauded the role of Dafaalla Al-Haj Center as promoter of Sudan's culture abroad and in gathering the intangible cultural heritages.

Director of the Center , Dafaalla Al-Haj reviewed activities being carried out by the Center in fields of training , manufacturing of popular musical instruments and production of documentary films reflecting the intangible cultural heritages.

