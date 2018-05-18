17 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Jaz, Russian Ambassador Discuss Boosting of Political Dialogue Between the Two Countries

Khartoum — The Chairman of High Committee for Overseeing Sudan Relations with BRICS countries , Dr Awad Al-Jaz discussed with Ambassador of Russian Federation to Khartoum, Vladimir Zheltov ways of boosting political dialogue between Sudan and Russia and cooperation in economic, commercial, investment and industrial fields.

The Russian Ambassador said in press statements following his meeting with Dr Al-Jaz, that the meeting tackled issues of mutual concern within framework of bilateral cooperation within BRICS grouping at which Russia is an active member.

He asserted that his country places great concern to development of its relations with friendly countries in a way that serves the common interest and goals.

Ambassador Zheltov added that the meeting discussed b development of cooperation in military with Sudan, indicating to importance of exerting more efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.

