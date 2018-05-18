17 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Independence Day Celebrations

Asmara — Reports indicate that Eritrean nationals residing in Demam, Saudi Arabia, Cairo, Egypt, Djibouti and South Sudan have colorfully celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Vision though Toil".

At the celebration held in Demam on 11 May, Ms. Weini Gerzgiher, head of the Consular Affairs in Riyadh, said the Independence Day celebrations are indicatives of the respect the Eritrean people have to the fallen heroes and in which they pledge to strengthen unity and participate in the implementation of the national development drives.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Cairo, Egypt, also celebrated the Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

The First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Ismail Idris said that the over all achievements so far registered are the result of the strong organization and resilience of the Eritrean people.

Like wise, the Eritrean nationals residing in South Sudan have started the Independence Day celebration on 13 May with football competitions.

The Independence Day celebration has been also conducted in Djibouti on 11 May featuring various activities including pictorial exhibition portraying the culture and tradition of the Eritrean people as well as historical heritage among others.

Read the original article on Shabait.

