Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Republic of Austria, India, Kingdom of Morocco, Lebanon, Mexico and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Australia sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, President of Lebanon, Gen. Michel Aon, President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sir. Peter Cosgrove wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed readiness of their countries to strengthen bilateral relations with Eritrea.