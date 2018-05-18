Eritrea: Preparations for 27th Independence Day Anniversary Finalizes

Asmara — The Commission of Culture and Sports reported that preparations for the 27th Independence Day anniversary celebrations have been finalized.

Ambassador Zemde Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that the independence day celebrations that will be held from 18 to 24 May includes programs that will be staged in cinema halls, public squares and streets depicting the cultural diversity and harmony as well as the unity and national values of the Eritrean people.

Indicating that sports activities and schools independence week have been underway beginning from the end of April, Ambassador Zemede pointed out that the official celebrations will start from 18 May with children's programs, photo, handicrafts and innovation exhibitions, carnival, musical and artistic performances, community gatherings as well as cultural and community programs.

This year's carnival will be conducted under the theme "Behind the Frontline of the EPLF" and the 13 sub-zones of the Central region will participate representing the 13 departments of the front that contributed in the success of the struggle for independence, Ambassador Zemede added.

It was also indicated that mass sports and half marathon competitions will be conducted in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.