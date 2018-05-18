18 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S. Secretary of State Calls Buhari, Reaffirms Nigeria-U.S. Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called President Muhamadu Buhari and reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria, U.S. Department of State, said.

The spokesperson for the department, Heather Nauert, said Mr Pompeo, during the call, also underscored Mr Buhari's visit to the U.S. on April 30, and recognised Nigeria's leadership in Africa.

Nauert said: "On May 17, Secretary Pompeo called Nigerian President Buhari.

"The Secretary noted the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian and American people and underscored the themes of the April 30 official working visit of President Buhari to the White House.

"He recognized Nigerian leadership across the African continent on priorities we share: countering terrorism and other threats to peace and security, creating economic opportunity, fighting corruption, and advancing democracy and stability.

"The Secretary welcomed continued cooperation in advancing our nations' mutual prosperity."

President Buhari visited the U.S. on April 30 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, and held bilateral meetings with the U.S. counterpart at the White House.

The meetings, which also had cabinet members from both sides, focused on security, economy and the fight against corruption. (NAN)

Nigeria

Nigerians Pay $26.7 Million for U.S. Visa in 2017

Nigerians who traveled to the United States of America (USA) as non-immigrants in 2017 had spent a total of N9.733… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.