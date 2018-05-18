Blantyre — Kukoma Diamonds are basking on the summit of the table in the 2018 Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League, while their rivals, Tigresses are anchoring the table which has 10 teams.

Diamonds pruned Prison Sisters 76-29 in their first game before walloping Polytechnic 90-15.

The League holders are on the summit of the table with four points from two games, and they have netted 156 baskets.

Coming second on the log-table are Serenity Stars who shocked Thunder Queens with 51-47 baskets before another impressing performance against Chilomoni Sisters where they won by 59-52 baskets.

Serenity, formerly known as Alliance, have four points, just like Diamonds but goal aggregate is separating the two giants. They have notched 108 baskets.

Prison Sisters come third, while Thunder Queens are on fourth position.

However, for the first time, Tigresses have found themselves on the tail of the table without a point due to their absence during their first game against Prison Sisters.

Meanwhile, teams will continue battling for points this weekend with the big one involving Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses on Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Other games will involve Thunder Queens against Gerald Tasaukadala as Machinjiri Sisters take on Chilomoni Sisters.

Team of the moment, Serenity Stars will engage Shizaella.