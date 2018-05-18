Lilongwe — Airtel Top 8 signal beckons the northern region city of Mzuzu and astern region town of Balaka over the weekend as two Blantyre based rival giants are to defend their 1-0 slender lead in the second leg quarter final encounters.

Nyasa Big Bullets have invaded the green city of Mzuzu and they are to face the Kaning'ina boys, Moyale Barracks in the return leg of the Airtel top 8 tournament on Saturday.

Bullets' traditional and perennial rivals, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and 2017 Airtel losing finalists are at home in Balaka to Chiwoko based soldiers, Kamuzu barracks in another quarter tussle slated for hot and sunny Sunday afternoon.

The Bullets "Mkumadzulo" team enters the northern territory barely six days after the Mzuzu derby involving the green intellectuals Mzuni and Moyale Barracks had settled for 1-1 draw in the Super League match but the game ended with fiasco where running battles were reported.

The Blantyre based side are coming from 1-2 hard fought win and 0-4 sounding win victory over Civil Sporting on Monday in Lilongwe during Kamuzu day holiday and new kids on the block, TN Stars at their backyard in Kasungu on Saturday respectively.

Moyale Barracks will be played host to Bullets and this will be the third meeting of the two teams this season as they had already faced each other in the league and cup tie before.

Both occasions, Bullets were playing at home and their claimed 2-0 and 1-0 wins over the Mzuzu based soldiers and this time around Moyale Barracks are home with much needed home support in order need to turn around the 1-0 deficit they suffered.

Bullets are in good run of form having not suffered any defeat since the kick off of 2018 football in all competition and will Moyale be the first team to end the unbeaten run before home crowd and progress into the next round.

The two teams last met in a cup tie was during the FISD Challenge cup semifinal in 2017 at Civo stadium in Lilongwe where Moyale beat Bullets 5-4 on post-match penalties when Nelson Kangunje's spot kick went wide for a decider.

Moyale Barracks need to kept a close eye on the Bullets front two, Chiukepo "Yakubu" Msowoya and Bright "Bweke" Munthali, if they are to avoid conceding a another goal at home.

The two are attacking dangerously as witnessed in the last two game played played over the weekend and they should be mind of the emerging super substitute, Patrick Phiri.

Moyale Barracks defence marshalled by Boiboi Chima ably assistedby Timothy Nyirendaand Ntopicho Njewa need not to go to sleep at all cost and they need to utilize their chance upfront with Gastin Simukonda and supported by Zondiwe Munthali and Christopher Fukizi.

Moyale's custodian MacDonald Harawa need to be at par with Bullets second choice keeper, Rabson Chiyenda on that day to save their teams from imminent defeats.

Bullets head Coach Rodgers Yasin said the Mzuzu game would be a tough one although they are leading.

"Cup games have already been tough ones and every team prepares well for it and we are surely expecting to play a tough game but our players are ready for the encounter come Saturday in Mzuzu," he retorted.

Moyale Barracks Coach, Charles Kamanga pointed out that although we lost against Bullets in Nchalo 1-0 a fortnight ago, my players played well and am expecting them to up their game at home ground.

"We are capable of turning the tables around and Bullets should get ready for a tough encounter and they will face it for sure," he added.

Bullets has never progressed beyond quarter since the inaugural of the Airtel Top 8 in 2017 as they were booted out by eventual winners Silvers Strikers after they lost in the first leg of the quarter final at Bingu National Stadium 1-0 and settled for a goalless draw at Mulanje park in the return leg.

Moyale Barracks gave away a 2-0 lead at first half against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the same Bingu stadium and lost 2-3 when Khumbo Ng'ambi claimed a hard trick.

Sunday all roads lead to Balaka stadium as Wanderers will face Kamuzu Barracks in a reverse fixture in seven days following their 0-1 win last Sunday at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

The Nomads have an upper hand over the Chiwoko boys and they need to put their acts together in order to progress into the next round.

Memories are still fresh for Lali Lubani outfit on how they failed to keep up their tradition of being first team to grab an inaugural cup when is introduced when they lost in the final against Silver Strikers 9-10 on post-match penalties when their defender Harry Nyirenda's last dish hit the upright to decide the game.

Kamuzu Barracks were far from convincing as their play was not all that good because they threatened less and accurate at times although Nomads win too came from a spot kick converted by veteran midfielder, Joseph Kamwendo.

Chiwoko boys surely are missing the services of Kelvin Hanganda upfront, Harvey Mkacha and Komani Msiska in the midfield and Sam Chivunde and Vincent Mphepo in defence.

Manase Chiyesa's combination with Sammy Chiponda appeared flat with absence of Mude Jeffrey in the flanks.

Wanderers surprisingly with their goal drought they left out veteran and experienced strikers, Esau Kanyenda and Peter Wadabwa in the first eleven during the first leg and opted for new catch from Mozambique, Zicco Mkanda and Khumbo Ng'ambi.

The two were aggressive and hungry to get a goal and they combined effort results into the awarding of a penalty after Mkanda was brought down in the penalty box by Kamuzu Barracks keeper and captain, Lehman Nthala.

Kamuzu Barracks defence to be led by Pempho Kansichiri should be alert to check Mkanda and Ng'ambi's movements to avoid conceding another goal.

For both quarter final games 90 minutes will separate boys from men and Airtel Top signal will sure be the strongest to a team which will become victorious on the day.