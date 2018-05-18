Namibia: Letshego Bank Namibia Unveils Easy Access Financial Solution

Windhoek — In line with its brand promise to increase access to simple, accessible and appropriate financial solutions, Letshego Namibia is launching 'LetsGo', which is an all-in-one solution to customers in Windhoek. The new service enables customers to save, pay and get paid, at a cost effective rate with Letshego's pay-as-you-use fees.

After opening a LetsGo account with a minimum of N$20 customers can now save at competitive interest rates on lower balances; seven percent interest on any balances below N$5,000 and 3.5 percent on balances above N$5,000.

With the new service customers can access and move their money via their mobile phone (USSD and WiCode), Debit Card, as well as walk into the Windhoek and Katutura branches to make cash withdrawals, deposits and requests for LetsGo statements.

Ester Kali, Letshego Namibia's CEO, commented: "Letshego Bank Namibia is committed to diversifying its financial solutions to increase access and choice for our Namibian customers. LetsGo is an all-in-one solution that makes saving easy, accessible and affordable - and what's more important, you won't miss out on earning interest just because you may have a low balance! Letshego aims to encourage a savings culture by offering competitive rates on low balances - this is just another way we are delivering on our promise to increase financial inclusion and improve lives."

As part of the launch, Letshego Bank Namibia will bring their services even closer to their customers and assist them to be the first to acquire LetsGo Solution at Monte Christo Shopping Centre (Shoprite) on 18 May 2018, Khomas Grove (Funky Town) 19 May 2018, Black Chain Mall 1 June 2018 and Shop and Stop Okuryangava 2 June 2018.