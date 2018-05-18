Namibia: ACC Probes Several Fraud Cases

Swakopmund — The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) is currently investigating a fraud case involving a forged pre-approval letter that was used to syphon more than a million from a fishing company.

ACC during its media briefing on Wednesday said the suspect implicated has not yet been arrested but the probe continues.

Senior ACC investigator, Frieda Kanyama, said the person in question allegedly forged a fishing rights pre-approval letter which gave the impression the person's application for fishing rights and quota was approved by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

"The person forged the letter head as well as the date stamp and signatures of the officials of the fishing ministry," she said.

The identity of the person was not revealed as he has yet to be arrested, however she said that the investigation is at an advanced stage and the suspect will soon face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, she also said another high-profile case in which an individual allegedly forged harvesting and marketing permits in order to sell charcoal is also currently being investigated in the region. The case also involves millions of dollars.

Another case is that of employees of the Swakopmund municipal bungalows owned by the Swakopmund Municipality. The employees allegedly tampered with receipts they gave to guest and defrauded the municipality of more than a million dollars.

The municipal bungalows fraud took place over a period or one year.

According to Kanyama, they are also still investigating multiple allegations of corruption at Usakos Town Council regarding recruitment and procurement processes.

"We are also investigating allegations of corrupt activities in the awarding of works by the municipality to companies that are constructing houses at Walvis Bay," she said.