18 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MEC Engages Election Committees From Central and Northern Region

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Thursday briefed the Multiparty Liaison Committees (MPLC) and District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST on how they should work during registration of voters next month.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah said that elections are an emotional process and issues rise up be iron out speedily.

Since the MPLC and DEST will be handling the process, she said they must work without favouring anybody, and should treat all candidates and political parties equally and do according to what MEC wants of them.

"If there are issues they must they must not talk harshly but they should be patient because with patience they will be able to bring warring parties together," Ansah pointed out.

The MEC Chairperson added that, "MEC is ready to start the processes to the effect that we have learn from the past elections and where there is need to improve we need to do so in line with current reforms that in place. We have done a lot of ground work and we now ready to start the registration on May 26, 2018."

Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maxmus Thomson Bakali said the meeting was beneficial to them because they would enable them work together with MEC and different stakeholders.

"As you know during the election processes there are a lot of difficulties and this will help us to know to void them and solve these difficulties," he said .

Bakali stated that, "As police we have a role to make sure that the law and order is followed during the election process and also that there is peace during this process."

MPLC that operate on grass root level to deal with conflict and DEST work at district level and stakeholders were drawn from northern and central region districts.

