18 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Narrow Escape for Governor Mutua as Bridge Collapses

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
The collapsed bridge.
By Benson Momanyi and Jadson Manduku

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi had a narrow escape when a bridge they were standing on collapsed on Friday morning.

The leaders were touring Ogembo when the bridge in Nyabisiongororo, Kisii came down.

Dr Mutua and Mr Maangi were not hurt in the incident.

Two journalists were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.

After the incident, Dr Mutua and his host brushed it off as a minor mishap.

After the incident, Dr Mutua and his host brushed it off as a minor mishap.

Dr Mutua commented on Facebook that he had "blessings of baptism by the waters of River Gucha."

He posted: "We have toured the vibrant Gucha town, visited the regional county headquarters and toured the hospital.

"We also visited the banks of the torrential Gucha River that is full due to the ongoing heavy rains in the country. While standing at the edge of a CDF bridge that Kisii County government is "planning to reconstruct to better standards, we had an adventure as the bridge’s middle section gave way.

"No one fell in the river or was hurt but we were splashed with water."

The Machakos governor is in Kisii and has been touring various development projects in the county.

While inspecting road projects in Ogembo, the governor and deputy governor took a detour to view River Gucha and stood on the bridge to pose for photos when part of it suddenly came down.

More on This

Governor Mutua Survives Drowning Scare in Flooded River

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was on Friday morning rescued from a collapsed bridge in Kisii county. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.