Kenya: Narrow Escape for Governor Mutua as Bridge Collapses

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi had a narrow escape when a bridge they were standing on collapsed on Friday morning.

The leaders were touring Ogembo when the bridge in Nyabisiongororo, Kisii came down.

Dr Mutua and Mr Maangi were not hurt in the incident.

Two journalists were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.

After the incident, Dr Mutua and his host brushed it off as a minor mishap.

After the incident, Dr Mutua and his host brushed it off as a minor mishap.

Dr Mutua commented on Facebook that he had "blessings of baptism by the waters of River Gucha."

He posted: "We have toured the vibrant Gucha town, visited the regional county headquarters and toured the hospital.

"We also visited the banks of the torrential Gucha River that is full due to the ongoing heavy rains in the country. While standing at the edge of a CDF bridge that Kisii County government is "planning to reconstruct to better standards, we had an adventure as the bridge’s middle section gave way.

"No one fell in the river or was hurt but we were splashed with water."

The Machakos governor is in Kisii and has been touring various development projects in the county.

While inspecting road projects in Ogembo, the governor and deputy governor took a detour to view River Gucha and stood on the bridge to pose for photos when part of it suddenly came down.